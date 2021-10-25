'Selling Sunset' star Heather Rae Young got married in a corset-style wedding dress with a see-through skirt

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young reportedly began their relationship in 2019. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young married HGTV host Tarek El Moussa on Saturday.

She wore a Galia Lahav gown for her big day, which was custom-made for the 34-year-old.

The dress had a corset bodice, French-lace detailing, and a sheer skirt that reached the floor.

Heather Rae Young of "Selling Sunset" is now officially Heather Rae El Moussa after her wedding this weekend.

The 34-year-old realtor and Netflix star married 40-year-old HGTV host Tarek El Moussa on Saturday near Santa Barbara, California, as People reported. They looked glamorous in classic black-and-white wedding attire during the occasion - though Heather's ensemble had some daring twists.

Her white Galia Lahav gown had a fitted corset bodice, sheer sleeves, and a see-through skirt that reached the floor and extended into a train. It was custom-made for the bride.

People reported that the dress was made from French lace, and Heather wore it during both her ceremony and reception. The "Selling Sunset" star completed her look with a low bun, diamond earrings, and clear heels.

She shared a photo of the outfit on Instagram, and reflected on her wedding in the post's caption.

"I'm a WIFE!!! Yesterday feels like a dream… so perfect, filled with so much love and magic. 🦋" she wrote. "Truly everything I've ever wanted and more. I love you so much @therealtarekelmoussa and now I get to say we're officially MARRIED!! 👰🏼‍♀️🤵🏻💍✨."

Heather also gave a look at the back of her dress on her Instagram story.

The "Selling Sunset" star shared this video of her dress on her Instagram story. Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

The gown had a keyhole-style back, and her skirt was bunched into a square shape so that she could dance and party during her reception.

The couple reportedly met on the Fourth of July in 2019 and became engaged exactly one year later in celebration of their anniversary.

