Who Has Been Selling Tejas Networks Limited (NSE:TEJASNET) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Tejas Networks Limited (NSE:TEJASNET).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

Tejas Networks Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Chief Financial Officer Venkatesh Gadiyar made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for ₹6.9m worth of shares at a price of ₹165 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than ₹89.75 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 157k shares worth ₹22m. On the other hand they divested 465k shares, for ₹101m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Tejas Networks than they bought, over the last year. The sellers received a price of around ₹217, on average. We are not joyful about insider selling. But we note that the selling, on average, was at well above the recently traded price of ₹89.75. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at Tejas Networks Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Tejas Networks. In total, insiders dumped ₹24m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Tejas Networks Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that Tejas Networks insiders own 8.1% of the company, worth about ₹671m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.