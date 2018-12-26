Who Has Been Selling TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

What Is Insider Buying?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

TreeHouse Foods Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Executive VP Thomas O’Neill made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$191k worth of shares at a price of US$48.00 each. So it’s clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$48.36. While sellers have a variety of reasons for selling, this isn’t particularly great to see. When an insider sells below the current price, it does tend to make us wonder about the current valuation. Please note, however, that this single sale was just 2.9% of Thomas O’Neill’s stake.

We note that in the last year insiders divested 4.87k shares for a total of US$237k. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of TreeHouse Foods shares, than buying. The sellers received a price of around US$48.72, on average. It’s not ideal to see that insiders have sold at around the current price. While some insiders have decided to take some money off the table, we wouldn’t put too much weight on this fact. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

I will like TreeHouse Foods better if I see some big insider buys.

Insiders at TreeHouse Foods Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of TreeHouse Foods shares. In total, Thomas O’Neill sold US$191k worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it’s not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It’s great to see that TreeHouse Foods insiders own 1.9% of the company, worth about US$54m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The TreeHouse Foods Insider Transactions Indicate?