Selling US$1.1m worth of stock earlier this year was a lucrative decision for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) insiders

Becton, Dickinson and Company's (NYSE:BDX) stock rose 3.7% last week, but insiders who sold US$1.1m worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Selling at an average price of US$258, which is higher than the current price, may have been the wisest decision for these insiders as their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Becton Dickinson

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Betty Larson, sold US$711k worth of shares at a price of US$255 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$229. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Becton Dickinson insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Becton Dickinson Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Becton Dickinson insiders own about US$96m worth of shares. That equates to 0.1% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Becton Dickinson Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Becton Dickinson shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of Becton Dickinson insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Becton Dickinson. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Becton Dickinson you should be aware of, and 1 of these can't be ignored.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

