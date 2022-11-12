Selling US$1.7m worth of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) stock at high prices would have gotten insiders a handsome reward

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.'s (NYSE:APD) stock rose 4.5% last week, but insiders who sold US$1.7m worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Selling at an average price of US$289, which is higher than the current price might have been the right call as holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Air Products and Chemicals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP, Sean Major, sold US$1.7m worth of shares at a price of US$289 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$288. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Sean Major.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Air Products and Chemicals insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$225m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Air Products and Chemicals Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Air Products and Chemicals insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Air Products and Chemicals you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

