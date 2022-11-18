Selling US$13m worth of stock earlier this year was a lucrative decision for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) insiders

Despite the fact that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) stock rose 4.2% last week, insiders who sold US$13m worth of stock in the previous 12 months are likely to be better off. Selling at an average price of US$268, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Estée Lauder Companies

The President, Fabrizio Freda, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$5.3m worth of shares at a price of US$268 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$228. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year Estée Lauder Companies insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Estée Lauder Companies Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Estée Lauder Companies. In total, insiders dumped US$8.2m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Estée Lauder Companies insiders own about US$11b worth of shares (which is 13% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Estée Lauder Companies Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Estée Lauder Companies and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

