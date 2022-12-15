Selling US$19m worth of stock earlier this year was a lucrative decision for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) insiders

ServiceNow, Inc.'s (NYSE:NOW) stock rose 5.6% last week, but insiders who sold US$19m worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$500, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ServiceNow

The Chief Operating Officer, Chirantan Desai, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.3m worth of shares at a price of US$479 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$418). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last year ServiceNow insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At ServiceNow Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at ServiceNow. Specifically, insiders ditched US$1.4m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership Of ServiceNow

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. ServiceNow insiders own about US$196m worth of shares (which is 0.2% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At ServiceNow Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - ServiceNow has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

