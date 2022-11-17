Selling US$23m worth of stock earlier this year was a lucrative decision for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) insiders

Costco Wholesale Corporation's (NASDAQ:COST) stock rose 7.0% last week, but insiders who sold US$23m worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Selling at an average price of US$538, which is higher than the current price might have been the right call as holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Costco Wholesale Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP & COO of International Division, James Murphy, sold US$2.8m worth of shares at a price of US$559 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$524. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

All up, insiders sold more shares in Costco Wholesale than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Costco Wholesale Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Costco Wholesale. In total, insiders sold US$3.1m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of Costco Wholesale

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Costco Wholesale insiders own about US$580m worth of shares (which is 0.2% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Costco Wholesale Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Costco Wholesale stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since Costco Wholesale is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Costco Wholesale and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

