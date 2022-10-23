Selling US$24m worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) stock at high prices would have gotten insiders a handsome reward

Despite the fact that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) stock rose 4.9% last week, insiders who sold US$24m worth of stock in the previous 12 months are likely to be better off. Selling at an average price of US$51.22, which is higher than the current price might have been the right call as holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Pfizer Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the , John Young, sold US$7.5m worth of shares at a price of US$50.16 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$44.95. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Insiders in Pfizer didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Pfizer

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.04% of Pfizer shares, worth about US$92m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Pfizer Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Pfizer shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at Pfizer in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Pfizer.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

