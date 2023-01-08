Selling US$26m worth of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) stock at high prices would have gotten insiders a handsome reward

Despite the fact that Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) stock rose 12% last week, insiders who sold US$26m worth of stock in the previous 12 months are likely to be better off. Selling at an average price of US$74.94, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

View our latest analysis for Southern Copper

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Southern Copper

The Chairman of the Board, German Larrea Mota-Velasco, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$15m worth of shares at a price of US$74.94 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$67.40. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. German Larrea Mota-Velasco was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

German Larrea Mota-Velasco ditched 350.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$74.94. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Southern Copper Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Southern Copper insiders own about US$41m worth of shares. That equates to 0.08% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

Story continues

So What Do The Southern Copper Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Southern Copper shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Southern Copper insiders. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Southern Copper (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

But note: Southern Copper may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here