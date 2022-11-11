Selling US$7.8m worth of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) stock at high prices would have gotten insiders a handsome reward

Even though Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) stock gained 9.6% last week, insiders who sold US$7.8m worth of stock over the past year are probably better off. Selling at an average price of US$164, which is higher than the current price, may have been the wisest decision for these insiders as their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Prologis Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Lead Independent Director, Irving Lyons, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$7.3m worth of shares at a price of US$165 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$118. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Prologis than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Prologis Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Prologis insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about US$115m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Prologis Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Prologis insiders selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Prologis (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

