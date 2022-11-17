Selling US$9.0m worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) stock at high prices would have gotten insiders a handsome reward

Despite the fact that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) stock rose 5.1% last week, insiders who sold US$9.0m worth of stock in the previous 12 months are likely to be better off. Selling at an average price of US$176, which is higher than the current price, may have been the wisest decision for these insiders as their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Texas Instruments Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman, Richard Templeton, sold US$5.9m worth of shares at a price of US$178 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$173. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Texas Instruments insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Texas Instruments Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Texas Instruments shares. Specifically, Senior VP & CTO Ahmad R. S. Bahai ditched US$200k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership Of Texas Instruments

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Texas Instruments insiders own 0.1% of the company, currently worth about US$171m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Texas Instruments Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Texas Instruments stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Texas Instruments makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Texas Instruments and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

