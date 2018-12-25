Who Has Been Selling Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGE.A) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGE.A), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

Check out our latest analysis for Village Super Market

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Village Super Market

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by Executive VP John Sumas for US$167k worth of shares, at about US$23.83 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$24.51). Even though it doesn’t necessarily mean anything, that’s certainly not a positive sign, in our book. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 5.6% of John Sumas’s holding.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 22.60k shares worth US$581k. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Village Super Market shares, than buying. The average sell price was around US$25.70. It’s not ideal to see that insiders have sold at around the current price. While some insiders have decided to take some money off the table, we wouldn’t put too much weight on this fact. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:VLGE.A Insider Trading December 25th 18 More

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of Village Super Market

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Village Super Market insiders own about US$118m worth of shares (which is 32% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Village Super Market Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Village Super Market insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. It’s great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back at the last year, we don’t gain confidence from the Village Super Market insiders selling. To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .