Who Has Been Selling WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

What Is Insider Selling?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

WABCO Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Chief Supply Chain Officer Nicolas Bardot sold US$114k worth of shares at a price of US$137 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$104. They could have a variety of motivations for selling, but it’s still not particularly encouraging to see. Arguably, insider selling at around current prices should give us reason to reflect on whether the stock is fully valued at the moment.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 1.83k shares worth US$254k. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of WABCO Holdings shares, than buying. The sellers received a price of around US$139, on average. It is certainly not great to see that insiders have sold shares in the company. But we note that the selling, on average, was at well above the recently traded price of US$104. The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. WABCO Holdings insiders own about US$26m worth of shares (which is 0.5% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At WABCO Holdings Tell Us?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded WABCO Holdings shares in the last quarter. The insider transactions at WABCO Holdings are not very heartening. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in WABCO Holdings, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

