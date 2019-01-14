Who Has Been Selling Xiwang Special Steel Company Limited (HKG:1266) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Xiwang Special Steel Company Limited (HKG:1266), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

View our latest analysis for Xiwang Special Steel

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Xiwang Special Steel

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

Xinhu Sun sold a total of 398.00k shares over the year at an average price of CN¥1.51. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

SEHK:1266 Insider Trading January 14th 19 More

I will like Xiwang Special Steel better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Xiwang Special Steel Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, Xiwang Special Steel insiders have about 0.6% of the stock, worth approximately HK$17m. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven’t picked up on. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Xiwang Special Steel Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven’t been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn’t show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Xiwang Special Steel is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we’re still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we’d only buy after careful consideration. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Xiwang Special Steel.

But note: Xiwang Special Steel may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



