Selloff Deepens as BOE in Focus After Fed Warning: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks and US futures fell after Jerome Powell said the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates more than previously anticipated, sapping risk appetite. Global bond yields rose.

The selloff spread in the wake of the S&P 500’s 2.5% drop on Wednesday and as China’s affirmation of its Covid-Zero stance dashed hopes of a reopening. Qualcomm Inc. and Roku Inc. fell in premarket trading, while Etsy Inc. and EBay Inc. rose.

The Fed’s 75 basis-point increase is likely to be followed by a similar-size hike from the Bank of England later on Thursday, though rates there are potentially limited by the risk of a severe recession. Powell dashed hopes of a pivot as the US economy remains remarkably resilient to stubbornly high inflation.

“Every time the market gets a little bit of dovish hope, it gets smacked on the nose with a rolled up newspaper,” said Scott Rundell, chief investment officer at Mutual Ltd. “There’s a lot of volatility still ahead.”

Investors are concerned about the impact of central bank tightening on economic growth, and Powell left little doubt that he’s prepared to push rates as high as needed to stamp out inflation. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned on Thursday that a “mild recession” is possible but that it wouldn’t be sufficient in itself to stem soaring prices.

The dollar gained as investors looked toward US jobs data, which may help to determine the pace of upcoming rate hikes. The pound fell more than 1% as concern mounted that a smaller-than-expected BOE hike could compound sterling’s drop, while Norway’s krone fell after its central bank delivered the smallest increase in its benchmark rate since June.

“There is likely some profit taking in long dollar positions after the big moves post the FOMC meeting outcome and Powell’s press conference,” said David Forrester, a senior FX strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong.

Global bonds tumbled on Thursday in the wake of the Fed meeting. Two-year Treasury yields rose to 4.72%, but they’re still below the 5.06% peak in yields priced into Fed funds futures.

“Factoring in the bond market’s assessment, markets are becoming increasingly convinced that the path toward the terminal rate will include a recession,” said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial.

Wheat prices fell after Russia agreed to resume a deal allowing safe passage of Ukrainian crop exports. Oil dropped after Powell’s comments on interest rates overshadowed tightening supply.

