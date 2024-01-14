Sellout crowd lifts Lobos over #19 San Diego State
Sellout crowd lifts Lobos over #19 San Diego State
Sellout crowd lifts Lobos over #19 San Diego State
There were no winners in Chicago on Friday night for a ceremony celebrating the greatest winners in franchise history.
Missions scheduled to launch in the next few years are the first steps of a bold plan to establish a permanent presence on the lunar surface, but skeptics say these ideas are nothing but science fiction.
More than 8,000 shoppers rave about this pillow.
According to reviewers, the star's must-have lash lengthener will make you look like you're wearing false eyelashes.
As first noticed by The Intercept, the company updated its policy page on January 10.
These gizmos might come in handy a lot this winter.
Wall Street lenders kicked off fourth quarter earnings, seen as a crucial chance for stocks to shake off the losses built in the year so far.
The US government has reportedly approved AI-based memory loss prediction software for the first time. Darmiyan, a San Francisco-based brain imaging analytics company, says the FDA has granted De Novo approval for its product BrainSee.
Reviewers say the Satina high-waisted leggings fit and flatter all body types. We're sold!
We sat down with Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe to ask questions about the future of its new electric 0 Series program. Here's what we found out.
Texas said Friday it was "just getting started" with a video of Sarkisian.
The NCAA is expected to levy significant penalties on FSU in the most serious and unprecedented sanctions handed down in the first 2 1/2 years of NIL.
Civil liberties advocates have long argued that "geofence" search warrants are unconstitutional for their ability to ensnare entirely innocent people who were nearby at the time a crime was committed. Attorneys at the ACLU of Northern California found what they called an "alarming error" in a geofence warrant application that "resulted in a warrant stretching nearly two miles across San Francisco." The error, likely caused by a typo, allowed the requesting law enforcement agency to capture information on anyone who entered the stretch of San Francisco erroneously marked on the search warrant.
U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel presented Shohei Ohtani with the visa.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss how Kawhi Leonard’s contract extension will upset free agency, where Dejounte Murray should be traded and why the vibes are bad in Golden State.
These popular H2O purifiers start at just $13 — we'll drink to that.
U.S. software giant Ivanti has confirmed that hackers are exploiting two critical-rated vulnerabilities affecting its widely-used corporate VPN appliance, but said that patches won’t be available until the end of the month. Ivanti said the two vulnerabilities — tracked as CVE-2023-46805 and CVE-2024-21887 — were found in its Ivanti Connect Secure software. Formerly known as Pulse Connect Secure, this is a remote access VPN solution that enables remote and mobile users to access corporate resources over the internet.
Total returns for the industry amounted to $743 billion in merchandise in 2023, according to the National Retail Federation and Appriss Retail. Returnmates, now rebranded as Sway, is the latest to attract new venture capital for its approach to delivery and returns that focuses on the customer. Additional participants include Blackhorn Ventures, Lightshed Ventures and Rise of the Rest Revolution.
The Spurs phenom is the fifth-youngest player to record a triple-double in the NBA.
The prequel to the popular "Ted" films, created by Seth MacFarlane, premieres on Peacock on Thursday.