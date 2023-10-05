Selma Blair on life in MS remission: ‘I don’t live in fear of this condition’

Selma Blair's multiple sclerosis is making her hyper-focused on advocating for other members of the disabled community.

The actor, 51, stopped by TODAY on Oct. 5 to update viewers on her life with MS and talk about her new adaptive clothing line with long-time friend and designer Isaac Mizrahi. Blair announced in 2018 that she'd been diagnosed with MS, a central nervous system condition where the nerves become damaged, also known as lesions, and affect the electrical signals in the brain. In 2021, she shared that she’d entered remission and no new lesions were forming.

"I'm doing so much better, so much better," she told TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie on Oct. 5. "I still have symptoms and dystonia (involuntary muscle contractions) and things that people might read as a little more extreme. It's just kind of a part of who I am, but my spirit is really good, and life has been great."

Blair said it was an experience with a stylist who didn't "make it a big deal" that she was living with a chronic illness that led her to get involved in adaptive fashion, or clothing and accessories for people who have difficulty using mainstream garments.

"We're taught you don't look capable if you're carrying around a chronic disease," Blair said, adding that she thanked the stylist on social media, which blew up, leading to her to work with Mizrahi on the line, which will be available on QVC on Oct. 6.

The new line includes clothing that's machine washable and has elastic and magnets instead of buttons for ease of use. She added that she doesn't have the finger dexterity to undo a whole shirt.

Blair previously opened up about bringing more adaptive products to QVC as a brand ambassador in an interview with TODAY.com in March 2023.

“You have to be a squeaky wheel to get what you want," she said. "There aren’t a lot of allies in the disabled community that are lucky enough to be on the platform that I have to bring things out."

“I’ve really changed a lot of my own perceptions of disability and (now realize) what heroes so many people in the disabled community are,” she added.

Blair also told TODAY.com about her life in remission at the time.

“I don’t live in fear of this condition at all,” she said, adding that she's learned to live with a variety of lingering MS symptoms, including fatigue, speech glitches, and movement and balance challenges.

“I still have symptoms (but) I do not have the absolute weakness that I had for a long time, and if I focus on something really truly and I’m awake, I can correct it. But often, it just takes a lot of energy,” she said.

For instance, Blair regularly has to normalize her gait while moving.

“Getting up, you would think I have a very difficult time walking the first few steps, but then I start to get in the rhythm and then if I’m uninterrupted for a while, I can absolutely walk smoothly. And then as soon as I sit down again, it starts all over when I start moving again. So that is pretty standard all the time,” she explained.

Proprioception, which WebMD defines as your body's "ability to sense movement, action, and location," is also a concern for Blair at times.

"I don’t know where my body always is in space when I’m tired. When I’m tired, I become very spastic, and my speech is dystonic,” she said, which occurs when muscles contract involuntarily.

The star, who has an 11-year-old son named Arthur, said she doesn't have a long-term prognosis for how long her remission will last. But she has found ways to manage symptoms when they do arise.

"I can sit on the ground in a squat position and a lot can be relieved. That is also another reason why I personally enjoy my service dog. It makes me look like I’m not a middle-aged woman having a breakdown in the street squatting as passersby are there, and I’m crying," she said, adding that she has a condition that makes her prone to involuntary crying, which she takes medicine for.

The sun is also "kryptonite" for Blair, who said her speech becomes very dystonic when she's in the sun, even for a few minutes.

"It's like hiccups. I become very weak in the sun. That is something (that happens) whether I’m in a flare or not. That is an autoimmune issue. The sun causes inflammation and, (for) a lot of people, that’s normal. It triggers autoimmune (issues)," she said. "Even though I’m not in an active flare and maybe won’t be for a long time, I do feel it, and they're called pseudo flares. And that seems to never leave me."

Blair also regularly deals with a lack of appetite.

“I only can digest food once I’m relaxed or else I’m kind of dry heaving. I just have a faster running nervous system than some,” she said.

Blair is the first to admit that she was lucky to have the resources to afford and access top-notch medical care, and she hopes to make that more accessible for everyone with MS.

"A lot of people aren’t getting the help and attention that they could," she said.

By talking openly about her own life with MS, Blair hopes to help other people who are dealing with the condition feel seen.

"When I’m talking about one of my issues that’s meant to cover a broader theme, not anyone else’s disability, but a broader theme of what it can do to feel supported in your community," she said.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com