The AV Club

In another press cycle, Blonde would be the most controversial film of the year. It took decades for Andrew Dominik to get his brutally graphic fictionalized version of Marilyn Monroe’s life off the ground, and several years after that to actually get it on screen. It’s all worth it to Joyce Carol Oates, author of the novel Blonde (and many outrageous tweets), who calls the film “a work of art.” “Andrew Dominik is a very idiosyncratic director, so he appropriated the subject and made it into his