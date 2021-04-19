Selma Blair recalls moment she knew something was wrong before MS diagnosis

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Drew Weisholtz
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Selma Blair can vividly remember when she knew she might be dealing with a health issue.

The “Cruel Intentions” actor, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, says she was appearing in a show for Christian Siriano during New York Fashion Week in February of that year when she noticed she couldn’t feel her leg after having experienced similar problems before that she didn’t think were serious.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“It was on that runway, with the thrill of walking in the show, that I suddenly lost feeling in my left leg,” she told Town & Country. “But I was on a runway and thinking, What do I do?”

In October 2018, she revealed her diagnosis. Her story has been well documented and Blair has kept her spirits up.

“I am aware my challenges affect other hopeful or isolated people — and a few of them may be joyful snobs like me,” she said. “I’m very comfortable in my body, mostly because I am now making a deeper positive connection with it. I am fascinated by this body and this life. I am humbled and pleased to be any inspiration for people.”

Blair, 48, has continued riding horses, sharing photos of herself last year on Instagram.

The "Legally Blonde" actor, who has a son, Arthur, 9, has also posted pictures of herself after undergoing chemotherapy and opened up about what it’s like being a mother while having MS, while addressing the physical toll the disease has taken on her. She’s also maintained a sense of humor about how she applies makeup.

Blair has said makeup remains an integral part of who she is, regardless of her MS diagnosis.

“I don’t mind if my muscles get caught at the intersection of a slow brain signal. I just want those words to come from lips covered in Chanel gloss,” she told Town and Country.

She also made headlines for using a cane in 2019 when making her first red carpet appearance since revealing her diagnosis.

“I hadn’t been on a red carpet for so long, and now I was coming,” she said. “I knew, since my diagnosis, people might be watching. I didn’t know if I would be forgotten about and be the last one on the red carpet.”

Recommended Stories

  • Must Read: Selma Blair Covers 'Town & Country,' The Yes Expands Plus-Size Offering

    Plus, the Michael Kors brand turns 40.

  • Kate Winslet Reveals Daughter Mia, 20, Slips 'Under the Radar' as an Actress with Different Last Name

    Kate Winslet's daughter Mia Threapleton, whom she shares with ex-husband Jim, quietly started acting without anyone knowing about her famous mom

  • Jill Biden Channels Mom-Chic Style in a Crinkled Blouse, Skinny Jeans & Cap-Toe Espadrilles

    The first lady touched down in D.C. after a weekend in Delaware.

  • Arie Luyendyk Jr. Throws Surprise Baby Shower for Pregnant Wife Lauren Burnham: 'She Had No Idea!'

    Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. are expecting twins, a baby boy and a baby girl

  • This Psychological Mind-Bender Is Now the #1 Movie on Netflix

    Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, the minds behind recent psychological thrillers like Spring and The Endless, this movie is the latest in a streak of sci-fi hair-raisers that have been uploaded to...

  • Maren Morris And Ryan Hurd Perform "Chasing After You" At The 56th ACM Awards

    Sparks fly as husband and wife duo Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd belt out a romantic serenade of their song, "Chasing After You." Stream the 56th Academy Of Country Music Awards anytime on the CBS app and Paramount+.

  • Taylor Swift lookalike leaves TikTok users baffled: 'I remember getting brutally made fun of'

    TikTok user and Taylor Swift doppelgänger @juliiieanne went viral after recreating the singer's looks across eras. The post Uncanny Taylor Swift lookalike blows TikTok’s collective mind appeared first on In The Know.

  • Miranda Lambert Says Husband Brendan McLoughlin Is a 'Trouper' Ahead of ACMs: 'He's a Great Date'

    The most decorated artist in ACM Awards history tells PEOPLE that having her husband with her keeps things fun: "He gives me new joy about it because he's kind of bright-eyed and excited"

  • This May Almost Double Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Shows

    Having the personality trait known as neuroticism can make you more susceptible to Parkinson's disease, a new study suggests. If you're not sure what being neurotic is—aside from reading the descriptor in reviews of sitcoms and Woody Allen movies—it's an actual clinical diagnosis. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss this urgent news: Here's How You Can Catch COVID Even If You're Vaccinated.Neuroticism Gives You a Greater Risk of Parkinson'sFor the new study published in the journal Movement Disorders, researchers from the Florida State University College of Medicine analyzed data collected by the UK Biobank, which recruited nearly half a million people aged 40 to 69 from the mid-to-late-'90s and followed them for 12 years. (Each person's neuroticism was assessed when they joined the study.) The scientists found that people who scored in the top quartile of neuroticism had more than an 80% greater risk of Parkinson's, compared to those who scored lower."Anxiety and depression are comorbid with Parkinson's disease," said Antonio Terracciano, a geriatrics professor who led the study. "Many people with Parkinson's tend to be anxious or tend to get depressed. Part of that could be due to the disease and how it alters the brain and can have an influence on emotions. Part could be a psychological reaction of having a diagnosis of the disease."According to a 2017 report in the journal World Psychiatry, neuroticism is defined as "the trait disposition to experience negative affects, including anger, anxiety, self‐consciousness, irritability, emotional instability, and depression." People with high levels of neuroticism "respond poorly to environmental stress, interpret ordinary situations as threatening, and can experience minor frustrations as hopelessly overwhelming."RELATED: 5 Ways to Prevent Dementia, Says Dr. Sanjay GuptaWhat is Parkinson's disease?Parkinson's disease is a degenerative brain disorder that causes a long-term decline in motor skills and physical functions. As Parkinson's progresses, nerve damage in the brain causes levels of dopamine to drop, leading to symptoms such as tremors, slow movement, stiffness and loss of balance. Known as the "feel-good" hormone, dopamine gives us a sense of reward; it also helps control body movements. Neuroticism has been associated with dementia in previous smaller studies. It has also been connected with a variety of other health problems, "including anxiety, mood, substance, somatic symptom [sleep issues], and eating disorders," the World Psychiatry report says.RELATED: 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVIDShould younger people worry?Does this mean younger people with depression have a higher risk of developing Parkinson's years later? That may be so. "Individuals who score high in neuroticism are at higher risk for poor health outcomes across the lifespan, particularly in the domain of mental health and neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease and related dementias," said Terracciano. "Some clinicians think that the anxiety and depression is just the result of Parkinson's. However, our findings suggest that some emotional vulnerability is present early in life, years before the development of Parkinson's disease."Parkinson's affects about 1% of all older adults, making it the second most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's disease. The causes of Alzheimer's&dementia are not well understood, but scientists believe both genetic and environmental factors contribute. Talk to your doctor if you feel you're at risk—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise.

  • Tia Mowry and Gabrielle Union's Daughters Are the Sweetest BFFs in Adorable Playdate Video

    In a sweet clip guaranteed to brighten your day, Tia Mowry and Gabrielle Union’s daughters prove why they’re the cutest best friends. Scroll on to see more of the precious playdate.

  • Microsoft to invest $1 billion in Malaysia to set up data centres - Malaysian PM

    Microsoft Corporation will invest $1 billion over the next five years in Malaysia as part of a new partnership programme with government agencies and local companies, the Southeast Asian nation's prime minister said on Monday. The announcement on what would be the U.S. tech giant's biggest investment in Malaysia comes after the country in February gave conditional approvals for Microsoft, Google, Amazon and state telecoms firm Telekom Malaysia to build and manage hyper-scale data centres and provide cloud services. It also comes after the country saw foreign direct investments (FDI) plunge by 68% last year, the biggest decline in Southeast Asia.

  • Our Favorite Wedding Dresses from Spring 2022 Bridal Fashion Week

    It goes without saying, but the last 12 months have had an undeniable impact on the wedding world. The big, bold designer gowns meant for lavish celebrations remained on their hangers as women selected casual, streamlined pieces for their backyard or virtual events. A Bridal Fashion Week—which debuted designers' Spring/Summer 2022 collections—unlike any other.

  • JoAnna Garcia Swisher Shares Her Thoughts on Season Two of Sweet Magnolias

    "My God, are you a television intuitive? You lock onto so many things!" Swisher told Entertainment Tonight interviewer Philiana Ng.

  • The Masked Singer: All the Clues You Need Heading Into Season 5's Super 8

    The Masked Singer‘s wildcards are all on the table. Nick Cannon’s T-shirt cannon has been deployed to full effect. The judges have used the term “game-changing” or some variant thereof roughly 5,000 times. You know what that means? We’re heading into Season 5’s Super 8. The eight remaining competitors — Chameleon, Russian Dolls, Robopine, Seashell, […]

  • Bio-Oil Just Launched a Natural Version of Its Beloved Product

    Bio-Oil's founders share how they reformulated their iconic product without fragrance, preservatives, parabens, or phthalates for clean beauty lovers.

  • Amazon Cancels Plans for ‘Lord of the Rings’ Massively Multiplayer Game

    While Amazon is shelling out an epic $465 million for season 1 of its “Lord of the Rings” TV adaptation, the company’s games unit has canceled plans to send players to J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth. In 2019, Amazon Game Studios had announced plans for a massively multiplayer online game set in “a time long before the […]

  • Prince Alexander of Sweden Is Mom Princess Sofia's Mini-Me in New Birthday Portraits

    It's Prince Alexander's first birthday since the family welcomed another baby boy, Prince Julian

  • Academy of Country Music Awards 2021: The Complete List of Winners

    The winners are in for the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards show, which climaxed with Luke Bryan being named entertainer of the year, after Maren Morris won female vocalist and Thomas Rhett won male vocalist. See the complete list of winners, below.. The first award of the evening went to Old Dominion, for […]

  • Survivor's Sunday Burquest Dead at 50

    The Survivor family has lost another castaway: Sunday Burquest, a contestant from the Millennials vs. Gen X season, died Sunday of esophageal and ovarian cancer. She was 50 years old. Burquest, who was a pastor when she appeared on the competition series, announced her diagnosis last June, sharing that the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes […]

  • Maren Morris and Husband Ryan Hurd Share Passionate Kiss During 2021 ACMs Performance

    Maren Morris and Husband Ryan Hurd make their award show performance debut at the 2021 ACM Awards. Maren spoke with ET after tearfully taking home the award for ‘Song of the Year’ for her hit song ‘The Bones,’ as well as Female Artist of the Year. The 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards aired Sunday, April 17 on CBS.