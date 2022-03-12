Selma man shot by law enforcement arraigned

Mar. 11—A Josephine County man shot Sunday by sheriff's deputies as they were attempting to investigate a double homicide was arraigned Wednesday in Josephine County Circuit Court.

Thomas Charles Rockholt, 44, of Selma, was charged with unlawful use of a firearm, unlawful use of other weapons — rocks and wooden two-by-fours — and second-degree assault as well as several misdemeanors: four counts of attempting to assault public safety officers, attempted second-degree arson and attempted second-degree abuse of a corpse.

The two men found dead at the location have been identified as Kenneth Ward and David Wonderling, both Illinois Valley residents, according to the Josephine County District Attorney's office.

Documents filed with the court state that deputies were trying to investigate a double homicide in the 3400 block of Lakeshore Drive.

Before they could fully proceed, law enforcement spent nearly an hour in a standoff with Rockholt, however.

Rockholt yelled at them, confronted them, threatened them with a firearm and threw rocks and boards at them. He is also reported to have poured gasoline on one of the bodies, which was on the ground, and on a vehicle containing the other body.

"Rockholt made statements that he was going to retrieve a lighter," according to the probable cause affidavit from the Grants Pass Police Department.

The standoff ended when deputies shot Rockholt, who was taken from the location for medical treatment for two gunshot wounds.

The two deputies who shot Rockholt were placed on paid administrative leave. They have not been identified.

The DA's office stated that the double homicide and shooting of Rockholt are being investigated separately.

Rockholt has not been charged in connection with either of the homicides.