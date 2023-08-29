Selma PD asks public’s help in shooting investigation

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers are asking for the public’s help in a shooting Selma investigation, in which there are three victims involved, police announced on Monday.

According to police, on July 12 around 11:50 p.m., officers responded to Selma Hospital regarding a male subject who had sustained a gunshot wound.

Early in the investigation, officers determined a shooting occurred in the 3400 block of Mulberry Street in Selma. Further investigation revealed two additional victims had also sustained injuries from gunshots believed to be from this same event. All three victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Selma Police Department says, that as the victims of this event are providing minimal information and have been uncooperative with investigators, they are now asking for the communities’ assistance with information surrounding the investigation and the identity of the suspect(s) in this case.

Police say if anyone has any information, to call (559) 896-2525 and ask for Sergeant Fain or Detective Hughes.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.