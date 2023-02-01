Selma police officer killing. Here’s what we know, and don’t, a day after fatal shooting

One day after a Selma police died while on patrol, here’s what we know, and don’t know, about the fatal shooting.

It began just around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday when a resident flagged down the officer in the 2600 block of Pine Street, just west of Highway 99 near Rose Avenue, and reported seeing a man in front of a house there.

The man “looked suspicious and was unknown to the area,” Selma police said.

The officer was attempting to make contact with the man when he was shot.

He was still inside his vehicle and did not have a chance to return fire.

Selma police, along with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals, California Highway Patrol and police from Fresno, Kingsburg and Parlier, swarmed to the scene, established a perimeter around the location for the investigation.

The suspect, who fled the scene, was spotted near Fig and Sequoia between noon and 12:15 p.m. and was detained and eventually arrested.

A gun was later found a short distance away.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives took over the investigation.

The officer was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, where he went into surgery and later died.

Who were the officer and suspect?

As of 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, law enforcement had not shared the identities of either the officer or the suspect, but some information about each has been trickled out.

The officer had been with the Selma Police Department for two years. He was the son of farmworkers, and an expected father himself, according to the Fresno County District Attorney.

He had put himself through school and the police academy and prior to working in Selma, was part of the Reedley Police Department’s Explorer Program.

He was the first Selma police officer to die in the line of duty.

The suspect is a 23-year-old man with a criminal history.

In the past he had been arrest for firearms possession and robbery, and had served time in prison.

He was on probation at the time of the shooting, after having been sentenced to five years and four months in prison last March. By September, he had been released due to prison realignment and placed on Post Release Community Supervision, the DA’s office said.

Story continues

So far, there are no details about what happened prior to the altercation with the officer that may have led to the shooting.

The officer’s body was transported via procession Tuesday night, from from Community Regional Medical Center, to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Selma residents meanwhile, gathered at Veterans Plaza to mourn the office.