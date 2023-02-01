Update: Selma police officer shot and killed in line of duty. Suspect arrested

A Selma police officer was shot and killed by a suspect in the line of duty in a residential neighborhood in the Fresno County city on Tuesday.

The fatal shooting occurred around 11:45 a.m. in the 2600 block of Pine Street, just west of Highway 99 and south of Rose Avenue.

The officer was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno but died there later, Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz said in an update near the scene around 4:05 p.m.

The officer was not immediately identified out of a respect for privacy of the family, Alcaraz said.

Around 1:20 p.m. the sheriff’s office announced a person of interest had been detained. FCSO said there are are no outstanding suspects.

Sheriff John Zanoni during the afternoon update with Alcaraz said the suspect had been arrested.

They were not immediately identified by Zanoni, but the sheriff noted the suspect had several prior felony arrests who was known to law enforcement.

Alcarez said the incident began when the suspect flagged down the officer and then shot him several times before fleeing.

The officer did not fire his weapon, Zanoni said.

The suspect was detained by FCSO deputies between noon and 12:15 p.m., and a gun was recovered, Zanoni said.

FCSO homicide detectives took over the investigation.

In addition to FCSO, law enforcement from the surrounding area — including the California Highway Patrol and police from Fresno, Kingsburg and Parlier — swarmed to the scene and established a perimeter around the location for the investigation.

Families can pick up students

About a block to the south of the scene, nearby Eric White Elementary School was locked down during the incident.

At 2:21 p.m. deputies said “families can pickup students at Eric White Elementary near Almond and Mitchell Streets. Mitchell Street between Fig and Rose is closed to pedestrians and motorists as our investigation continues.”

Zanoni stressed during the afternoon media briefing that students and community were safe.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Selma Police and CHP officers walk east along Rose Avenue just west of 99 after a shooting incident Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Selma.

Gladys Resendez, right, peers through the fencing at Eric White Elementary School waiting for her 10 year old to be released as she and hundreds of other parents waited after the school was locked down following a shooting incident Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Selma.

A Fresno County Sheriff deputy carries his weapon towards his vehicle near Eric White Elementary School after a shooting incident nearby Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Selma.

Law enforcement personnel stand outside Eric White Elementary School after a shooting incident nearby Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Selma.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Offfice vehicles can be seen near the location of a reported shooting in Selma, California, on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

Law enforcement responds to a reported shooting in Selma, California, on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

Law enforcement vehicles can be seen near the location of a reported shooting in Selma, California, on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.