Update: Selma police officer shot, rushed to hospital. Person detained, Fresno sheriff says

A Selma police officer was shot by a man in a residential neighborhood in the Fresno County city on Tuesday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly before noon in the 2600 block of Pine Street, just west of Highway 99 and south of Rose Avenue.

It was not clear if the suspect was injured.

At 1:22 p.m., the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported a person of interest had been detained and that the officer’s condition was not known.

In addition to FCSO, law enforcement including California Highway Patrol and police from Fresno, Kingsburg and Parlier were at the scene and established a perimeter around the location for the investigation.

About a block to the south of the scene, Eric White Elementary School was locked down during the incident.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Offfice vehicles can be seen near the location of a reported shooting in Selma, California, on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

Law enforcement responds to a reported shooting in Selma, California, on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.