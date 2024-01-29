Selma teen arrested after school threats made, police say

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teen was arrested after detectives received reports of threats made towards Selma High School, the Selma Police Department announced.

Police say an investigation began Sunday after they, along with the Selma High School Administration, received reports of threats made by a student on social media.

Detectives report leads led them to a person of interest, a 15-year-old girl, who was ultimately taken into custody and processed into the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Center.

The department says the investigation has been concluded and that there are no further threats.

Officials advise parents to discuss these topics with their children vigilantly to help ensure safety within the community.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.