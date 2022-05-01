Selma woman dies, one of three shot in family dispute. Son facing two counts of murder

A Selma woman, one of three shot in March in a family dispute, has died.

Hermila Salazar Sanchez, 48, passed away on April 27 and charges against her son have now been updated to two counts of murder, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired at a home in the 2400 block of East Clarkson Avenue around 5:30 p.m. March 17 and found three gunshot victims in a trailer on the property.

Marco Amaya Diaz, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene while Salazar Sanchez and their 27-year-old daughter were transported to the hospital in critical and serious condition. There also was a teenager and a toddler in the home at the time of the shooting, but neither was injured.

Deputies said Eduardo Amaya, 22, was responsible for the shooting his parents and sister. He fled the home, running into a nearby orchard where he was apprehended without incident. Deputies searched the orchard and found a gun they said was likely the murder weapon.

Investigators said the family was preparing to host a party at the home when Amaya started shooting. He also fired shots at a man on the property while fleeing the scene, but he was not stuck.

Amaya, 22, remained in custody Sunday at the Fresno County jail.