Is Seltzer Bad for Your Gut Health?
The beverage helps hydration, according to a medical professional, but drinking it can cause digestion issues for some people.
The beverage helps hydration, according to a medical professional, but drinking it can cause digestion issues for some people.
‘I was just praying I wasn’t going to die’
HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland on Thursday paused the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for younger males due to reports of a rare cardiovascular side effect, joining Sweden and Denmark in limiting its use. Mika Salminen, director of the Finnish health institute, said Finland would instead give Pfizer's vaccine to men born in 1991 and later. Finland offers shots to people aged 12 and over.
When I have sleep problems, it's usually not about struggling to fall asleep; I conk out pretty quickly once I get in bed. For me, the problem comes on the other side, when I'll wake up two hours before my alarm, perfectly alert and awake and ready to start my day despite repeatedly telling my brain that, hello, excuse me, it's really not time yet.
Ivermectin is an antiparasitic drug commonly used to fight worms in animals. The FDA has warned people not to use it as a COVID-19 treatment.
UCLA anesthesiologist Dr. Christopher B. Rake was escorted out of his workplace for not being vaccinated against COVID-19.
National health agency says "very minor" risk of certain side effects appears linked to 2nd dose of the vaccine, and was more prevalent among young men and boys.
People with substance use disorders were left out of the initial clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines.
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via GettyRon Lacks, the grandson of Henrietta Lacks—a 31-year-old Black woman in the 1950s whose stolen body tissue later became a cornerstone of modern medicine—said his family has been fighting for decades to get control of his grandmother’s legacy.On Monday, the family filed their first federal lawsuit, along with civil-rights attorney Benjamin Crump, which they told The Daily Beast will hopefully give them the sort of ownership they’ve long been looking fo
You’ve probably never paid much attention to what blood type you are. In fact, there’s a chance you might not know it at all. But it could be affecting your health, including your blood pressure, your chance of getting infectious diseases, and possibly even your risk of cancer.
Figuring out when to get a third dose of the vaccine is complicated. Here's what to know about the timing and ethics of getting one.
Wait times, letting patients sleep, debt, etc.View Entire Post ›
The singer started working out at least once a day — and sometimes more — three years ago to be "physically strong," and in turn "make my emotions and my mind physically strong"
There's a reason people refer to annoyances as a "pain in the neck" - neck pain is at best really uncomfortable and at worst completely debilitating. We often hold a lot of stress in our neck, yet we tend to give this part of the body very little thought.
This evening I intend to crack open a bottle of my best Rioja and pour myself a large glass, safe in the knowledge that, after years of scaremongering, scientists have deemed it won’t be detrimental to my health after all.
With Covid cases soaring and medical centers short of staff, doctors are forced to choose which patients to treat Angie Cleary, a registered nurse, cares for a Covid patient in Tok, Alaska. Photograph: Rick Bowmer/AP Rural areas across the United States are in crisis as Covid-19 overwhelms some hospitals, but the situation is especially dire in Alaska, which has the highest US rate of Covid cases and recently turned to emergency measures to allow the rationing of healthcare at 20 medical centers
New York state's largest hospital system is rolling out a new COVID test that could be a game changer.
ST. LOUIS (Reuters) -When her 2-year-old started feeling sick early last week, Tiffany Jackson didn't think it might be COVID-19. Adrian James just had a bit of a cough. Doctors and nurses there did a chest X-ray and swabbed him for COVID - and then airlifted the child to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis, about 80 miles (129 km) away.
U.S. District Judge Edward Davila blocked questioning of Theranos' former lab director about his work at another Silicon Valley startup that ran afoul of the law.
The "Girls" creator had some choice words for trolls that routinely target her body online.
Researchers say the drug could integrate itself into patients' DNA, theoretically leading to cancer. Merck says its tests show that isn't an issue.