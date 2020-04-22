Selvaag Bolig ASA (OB:SBO) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A kr1.50 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Selvaag Bolig ASA (OB:SBO) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. You will need to purchase shares before the 27th of April to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 8th of May.

Selvaag Bolig's next dividend payment will be kr1.50 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of kr3.50 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Selvaag Bolig stock has a trailing yield of around 8.4% on the current share price of NOK41.45. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Selvaag Bolig's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Selvaag Bolig can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Check out our latest analysis for Selvaag Bolig

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Selvaag Bolig's payout ratio is modest, at just 50% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Selvaag Bolig generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 42% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Selvaag Bolig's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

OB:SBO Historical Dividend Yield April 22nd 2020 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Selvaag Bolig's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 21% per annum for the past five years. Selvaag Bolig is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Selvaag Bolig has delivered 38% dividend growth per year on average over the past six years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Selvaag Bolig? Selvaag Bolig has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past six years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. There's a lot to like about Selvaag Bolig, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

So while Selvaag Bolig looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, we've found 4 warning signs for Selvaag Bolig (1 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.