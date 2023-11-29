SEMAC announces Jan. 10 grant application deadline

Nov. 28—The Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council has announced a call for grant proposals from individual artists in the area.

All proposed projects cannot begin earlier than March 10, 2024 and must be completed within 12 months, culminating with a capstone event that is accessible and open to the public. Online applications will be available throughout December with a Jan. 10, 2024 grant deadline.

For information about the grant application process, eligibility, or assistance, contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Dr NW, Rochester, MN 55901 or call 507-281-4848. Information may also be found on our website at www.semac.org. With limited funding available each fiscal year, every SEMAC grant category is competitive.

To encourage the development of entirely original artistic work, SEMAC offers two distinct grant categories for individual artists.

Advancing Artist Grants recognize, reward, and encourage outstanding individual artists and provide some financial support to enable them to continue their work. The maximum amount for advancing artists is $5,000.

Emerging Artist Grants offer small but critical support for specific projects by developing artists from all disciplines who are committed to advancing their work. The maximum amount for emerging artists is $3,000.

SEMAC encourages applicants who identify as members of a BIMPOC, PWD, veteran, senior, and/or LGBTQIA2+ community.

Proposals will be accepted from individual artists who are age 18 or older on the grant deadline, not currently enrolled in high school, and are full-time residents of the SEMAC region. No matching funds are required for individual artist grants.

SEMAC, a non-profit arts agency, is designated by the State of Minnesota Arts Board as the regional arts council for eleven southeastern Minnesota counties: Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona.