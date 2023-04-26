Semaj Jackson killed Wednesday in Topeka; Aaron Mathis Jr. dies 19 days after he was shot

Topeka police used yellow crime scene tape Wednesday morning to block off an alley in the area where a man was fatally shot in the 2000 block of S.W. Clay.

Topeka recorded its 15th and 16th homicides of the year Wednesday morning, as a man was shot to death in central Topeka and a teenager died after being shot 19 days earlier in southwest Topeka.

Police identified the victims as Aaron P. Mathis Jr., 16, of Topeka, shot April 7 in the 3500 block of S.W. Kerry Avenue; and Semaj O. Jackson, 26, of Topeka, shot Wednesday morning in the 2000 block of S.W. Clay.

"To date, there have been 16 recorded homicides in the city of Topeka in 2023," said Rosie Nichols, public safety communications specialist for Topeka's city government.

Wednesday's two homicide deaths were apparently unrelated.

Police said they were investigating whether Jackson was shot in self-defense.

All involved have been identified in Jackson's death

Officers were called about 8:10 a.m. Wednesday to the 2000 block of S.W. Clay, where Jackson was found suffering from a gunshot wound, Nichols said.

Jackson was taken to a Topeka hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, she said.

"All involved parties have been identified," Nichols said. "Upon completion, the investigation will be sent to theShawnee County District Attorney’s Office with a possible self-defense consideration."

Police at the scene appeared to be focusing on the property at 2027 S.W. Clay.

Police seek tips in killing of Aaron P. Mathis Jr., 16

Police Lt. Donna Eubanks said officers were called about 12:37 a.m. April 7 to the 3500 block of S.W. Kerry Avenue, which runs north and south and is located about three blocks west of S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

Police found Mathis suffering from a gunshot wound, Eubanks said. He was taken to a Topeka hospital, where he died Wednesday morning of injuries related to the shooting, she said.

Eubanks asked anyone with information about the homicide to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka police criminal investigation bureau at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips may be made online at www.p3tips.com/128 or by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

