Is Sembcorp Industries Ltd’s (SGX:U96) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Sembcorp Industries Ltd’s (SGX:U96) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Sembcorp Industries has a P/E ratio of 29.95, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay SGD29.95 for every SGD1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Sembcorp Industries:

P/E of 29.95 = SGD2.69 ÷ SGD0.090 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each SGD1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the ‘E’ will be lower. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Sembcorp Industries shrunk earnings per share by 57% over the last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 31% per year over the last five years. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

How Does Sembcorp Industries’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (30.1) for companies in the industrials industry is roughly the same as Sembcorp Industries’s P/E.

Sembcorp Industries’s P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. I inform my view byby checking management tenure and remuneration, among other things.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Sembcorp Industries’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals a substantial 180% of Sembcorp Industries’s market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you’re comparing it to other stocks.

The Verdict On Sembcorp Industries’s P/E Ratio

Sembcorp Industries trades on a P/E ratio of 30, which is above the SG market average of 11.8. With meaningful debt and a lack of recent earnings growth, the market has high expectations that the business will earn more in the future.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. People often underestimate remarkable growth — so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.