Sembcorp Industries Ltd's (SGX:U96) largest shareholders are private equity firms who were rewarded as market cap surged S$178m last week

A look at the shareholders of Sembcorp Industries Ltd (SGX:U96) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 50% to be precise, is private equity firms. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

As a result, private equity firms were the biggest beneficiaries of last week’s 3.1% gain.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Sembcorp Industries.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sembcorp Industries?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Sembcorp Industries. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Sembcorp Industries, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Sembcorp Industries is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, with ownership of 50%. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 1.7% and 1.1% of the stock.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Sembcorp Industries

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that Sembcorp Industries Ltd insiders own under 1% of the company. It's a big company, so even a small proportional interest can create alignment between the board and shareholders. In this case insiders own S$36m worth of shares. It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 39% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Sembcorp Industries. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 50%, private equity firms could influence the Sembcorp Industries board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Sembcorp Industries better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Sembcorp Industries you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

