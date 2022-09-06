Sembcorp Gains on Plan to Sell India Coal Power Business

Rajesh Kumar Singh
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sembcorp Industries Ltd. shares gained, after the Singapore-based energy producer on Monday announced it will sell its India coal power business for 117 billion rupees ($1.5 billion) to Oman’s Tanweer Infrastructure Pte. as it seeks to decarbonize its portfolio.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Shares rose as much as 5.1% to the highest on record. Sembcorp, which operates two coal-fired plants in India with a combined capacity of 2.6 gigawatts, said in an exchange filing Monday that the sale of the business will accelerate its shift from ‘brown to green.’ Tanweer, which will become the sole shareholder of the India thermal business, will pay via deferred payment notes issued by Sembcorp, according to the statement.

The company’s shift toward greener assets in India, the world’s third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, comes as the South Asian nation plans an unprecedented expansion in renewable energy to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels. But the purchase by Tanweer underscores how coal is expected to remain a mainstay of India’s energy mix for years to come.

Sembcorp said in an online briefing that it remains committed to the Indian market. The sale of the coal power business will free up resources for green investments in the country, it said, adding that the company is evaluating several opportunities, including round-the-clock renewable projects, storage and green hydrogen.

Sembcorp plans to hold an extraordinary general meeting in November to seek shareholders’ approval of the transaction, and expects to close the deal six months later, it said. After the completion of the sale, the share of renewables in Sembcorp’s total energy capacity will rise to 51% from 43%, according to the statement. Sembcorp’s greenhouse gas emissions intensity will drop to 0.32 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per megawatt hour from 0.51 tons.

Tanweer Infrastructure will retain the existing operations teams at the two plants and Sembcorp will continue to offer technical advisory services to ensure continuity. Tanweer is owned by a consortium that includes Oman Investment Corp. and Dar Investment SPC.

(Updates with share-price move. An earlier version was corrected to show that the capacity of coal-fired plants in India totaled 2.6 gigawatts.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Vegetable Costs Up 500% Threaten to Fuel Pakistan Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Ratchets Up Grid Emergency as Blackouts LoomNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneySkyrocketing prices of tomatoes, potatoes and onions are putting food out of re

  • Angolan Court Dismisses Opposition Challenge to Election Results

    (Bloomberg) -- Angola’s Constitutional Court rejected a request by the runner-up in last month’s election to consider the final vote count invalid, paving the way for Joao Lourenco to be sworn-in for a second term as president of Africa’s second-biggest oil producer.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Ratchets Up Grid

  • Poland May Look Beyond US for Nuclear Power Plant Partnership

    (Bloomberg) -- Poland may work with more than one partner on its first nuclear power plant as it’s considering technology provided by companies from France, South Korea and the US.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Ratchets Up Grid Emergency as Blackouts LoomNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyThe Europe

  • Should iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) Be on Your Investing Radar?

    Style Box ETF report for IJT

  • Oil Holds Advance After OPEC+ Delivers Modest Cut in Production

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held a gain spurred by an OPEC+ decision to deliver a small supply cut as traders weighed the prospect of follow-up action from the group. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Ratchets Up Grid Emergency as Blackouts LoomNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGlobal benchmark Brent traded ab

  • Oil dips on symbolic OPEC+ output cut

    Oil prices slipped early on Tuesday, paring the previous session's 3% gain, as an OPEC+ deal to cut output by 100,000 barrels per day in October was seen as a largely symbolic move to stem the market's recent slide. Brent crude futures fell 33 cents, or 0.3%, to $95.44 a barrel at 0054 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures inched up from Monday to $89.13 a barrel, and were up $2.26, or 2.6%, from Friday's close.

  • Biden celebrates Labor Day in West Mifflin

    President Joe Biden spoke Monday at a union hall in front of about 200 people.

  • India's future crude oil supplies will mostly come from Gulf -oil minister

    India's minister of petroleum and natural gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, said most of his country's crude oil supplies in the near future will come from the Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and Iraq, as it seeks a secure and affordable energy base. Indian refiners have been snapping up relatively cheap Russian oil, shunned by Western companies and countries since sanctions were imposed against Moscow for what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine. India's imports from Russian oil rose by 4.7 times, or more than 400,000 barrels per day, in April-May, but fell in July.

  • How CVS Makes its Money

    The demise of brick-and-mortar retail may be capturing the news, but despite the Amazon effect, some companies are still thriving. In May 2018, CVS made progress regarding its $69 billion acquisition of Aetna Inc., an American health insurance company. In June 2018, millions of dollars worth of shares were reportedly bought by companies such as Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. with 23,629 shares, CapWealth Advisors LLC with 23,629 shares, and Sentry Investments Corp. with 153,800 shares—according to the latest SEC filings.

  • Abu Dhabi’s Second-Largest Bank Plans $1 Billion Bad Debt Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Ratchets Up Grid Emergency as Blackouts LoomNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyAbu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC is in talks to sell about $1 billion of bad debt to clean up a balance sheet battered by a series of high-profile corporate defaults.Codenamed P

  • Tom Tugendhat: Ban goods from Chinese regions where Uyghurs face abuse

    Britain should ban all imports of cotton from the Xinjiang region of China, where the government has been accused of crimes against humanity involving Uyghur Muslims, Tom Tugendhat has said.

  • Senior Tory calls on Government to ban cotton from Xinjiang

    Tory MP Tom Tugendhat said it should come as a response to the country’s treatment of Uyghurs.

  • European Stocks Slip as Key Russian Gas Pipeline to Remain Closed

    European indexes fell and the euro touched a new 20-year low after Russia extended a halt to natural-gas flows through Nord Stream, sending energy prices soaring.

  • Deadly earthquake hits Southwest China

    At least 30 people were reported killed in a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that shook China's southwestern province of Sichuan on Monday, triggering landslides and shaking buildings in the provincial capital of Chengdu, whose 21 million residents are already under a COVID-19 lockdown.

  • Pakistan's ousted premier criticizes government, military

    Ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan broadened his fight with the government in an overnight speech accusing officials of delaying snap elections to control who serves as the next army chief. The claim drew condemnation from the government and the military on Monday. Khan made his remarks Sunday at a rally of his Tehreek-e-Insaf party in Faisalabad, a city in the Punjab province.

  • Argentina Creates New Foreign Exchange Rate for Soy Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa announced Sunday a special exchange rate for the country’s soy producers in a bid to incentivize exports, shore up central bank reserves and avoid a currency devaluation. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Ratchets Up Grid Emergency as Blackouts LoomNASA’s Artemis

  • India's services activity grew faster in Aug; hiring at over 14-yr high

    India's dominant services industry grew faster than expected in August thanks to a solid expansion in demand and a continued easing in cost pressures, encouraging firms to hire at the quickest pace in more than 14 years, a private survey showed. However, that momentum is unlikely to be sustained over the coming quarters as higher interest rates, elevated price pressures, and growing concerns about a global recession pose significant risks to the economy. Still, the S&P Global India Services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 57.2 in August from 55.5 in July, surpassing the 55.0 estimate in a Reuters poll.

  • Pakistan Forecasts Economic Growth to Halve Following Floods

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s government slashed its economic growth projections by more than half compared to its previous estimate after flooding inundated a third of the country.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Ratchets Up Grid Emergency as Blackouts LoomNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyThe floods ha

  • Oil up nearly 3% as OPEC+ agrees to small oil output cut

    Oil prices rose about 3% on Monday, as OPEC+ members agreed to a small production cut of 100,000 barrels per day to bolster prices. Prices had climbed nearly $4 earlier in the session, but were tamed by comments from the White House that U.S. President Joe Biden was committed to taking all steps necessary to shore up energy supplies and lower prices.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who died after falling from NYC high rise was subject of insider trading and fraud lawsuit just before death, documents show

    The lawsuit claims that Gustavo Arnal and investor Ryan Cohen collaborated in a "pump and dump" scheme to artificially inflate the company's stock.