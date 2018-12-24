Semcon AB (STO:SEMC): Time For A Financial Health Check

Zero-debt allows substantial financial flexibility, especially for small-cap companies like Semcon AB (STO:SEMC), as the company does not have to adhere to strict debt covenants. However, it also faces higher cost of capital given interest cost is generally lower than equity. While SEMC has no debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t necessarily mean it exhibits financial strength. I recommend you look at the following hurdles to assess SEMC’s financial health.

Is SEMC right in choosing financial flexibility over lower cost of capital?

There are well-known benefits of including debt in capital structure, primarily a lower cost of capital. But the downside of having debt in a company’s balance sheet is the debtholder’s higher claim on its assets in the case of liquidation, as well as stricter capital management requirements. SEMC’s absence of debt on its balance sheet may be due to lack of access to cheaper capital, or it may simply believe low cost is not worth sacrificing financial flexibility. However, choosing flexibility over capital returns is logical only if it’s a high-growth company. SEMC’s revenue growth over the past year is a single-digit 4.0% which is relatively low for a small-cap company. More capital can help the business grow faster. If SEMC is not expecting exceptional future growth, then the decision to avoid may cost shareholders in the long term.

Can SEMC meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

Given zero long-term debt on its balance sheet, Semcon has no solvency issues, which is used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. But another important aspect of financial health is liquidity: the company’s ability to meet short-term obligations, including payments to suppliers and employees. At the current liabilities level of kr294m, the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of kr528m, leading to a 1.8x current account ratio. For Professional Services companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

Having no debt on the books means SEMC has more financial freedom to keep growing at its current fast rate. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. Moving forward, its financial position may change.

