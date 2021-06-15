Semenza pleads guilty to taking bribes

Jun. 15—SCRANTON — Former Old Forge Council President Robert Semenza pleaded guilty this morning to taking bribes to help a business owner who the borough took to court.

Semenza, 47, appeared in federal court this morning and admitted he pocketed between $6,500 and $15,000 in bribes. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

Dressed in a blue suit with a surgical mask, Semenza said, "yes, your honor" when asked by U.S. District Judge Malachy E. Mannion if he solicited cash bribes.

Prosecutors in court maintained the anonymity of the business and its owner. Court records coinciding with the charging documents indicate it is Walter Stocki Jr., owner of Scrap Enterprises, Rear 105 N. Keyser Ave.

Semenza will be released pending his sentencing. A date will be set later.

