Semenza pleads guilty to taking bribes

Joseph Kohut, The Times-Tribune, Scranton, Pa.
·1 min read

Jun. 15—SCRANTON — Former Old Forge Council President Robert Semenza pleaded guilty this morning to taking bribes to help a business owner who the borough took to court.

Semenza, 47, appeared in federal court this morning and admitted he pocketed between $6,500 and $15,000 in bribes. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

Dressed in a blue suit with a surgical mask, Semenza said, "yes, your honor" when asked by U.S. District Judge Malachy E. Mannion if he solicited cash bribes.

Prosecutors in court maintained the anonymity of the business and its owner. Court records coinciding with the charging documents indicate it is Walter Stocki Jr., owner of Scrap Enterprises, Rear 105 N. Keyser Ave.

Semenza will be released pending his sentencing. A date will be set later.

Check back for updates.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump appoints new spokesperson who vows to ‘stand for the truth’ despite supporting the ‘big lie’

    Harrington previously backed false claim that Biden wouldn’t be sworn in as president

  • The part-owner of a Chinese nuclear power plant admitted experiencing a 'performance issue' after CNN reported on a potential leak

    Framatome, which part-owns and helps operate China's Taishan nuclear power plant, said it is "supporting resolution of a performance issue."

  • One woman dead, three injured after car plows into protesters in Minneapolis, police say

    The suspect drove into a crowd gathered in the Minneapolis neighborhood where a Black man was shot to death by sheriff's deputies this month.

  • Canadian man accused of murdering Muslim family members to face terror charges

    A Canadian man who is accused of deliberately running over five members of a Muslim family with his truck, killing four of them, now faces terrorism charges in addition to counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder, prosecutors said on Monday. Nathaniel Veltman, 20, was arrested shortly after the June 6 attack in a parking lot in London, Ontario, a short distance from the city's oldest mosque. Due to a publication ban, details from a hearing in which Veltman appeared by Zoom on Monday from jail cannot be revealed.

  • Lauren Boebert under fire for pushing QAnon style conspiracy over journalist’s death

    Colorado congresswoman refers to ‘Clinton Crime Syndicate’ after death of reporter who broke story on meeting linked to former secretary of state’s private email server

  • Boy, 10, drowns saving his little sister from Big Sioux River

    ‘He was my everything’, says father of boy in wake of incident

  • Biden and Putin summit: Where they disagree and where they might compromise

    GENEVA/MOSCOW (Reuters) -Don't expect a major breakthrough at a summit on Wednesday between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, a U.S. official said on Tuesday, given relations between Washington and Moscow are their most strained in years. The two leaders are expected to talk for four of five hours, the U.S. official said. Both leaders say they hope the Geneva meeting, their first in-person encounter since Biden became president in January, can lead to stable and predictable relations, even though they remain at odds over everything from Syria to Ukraine.

  • Elliott: Clippers appear ready to take their new act to a bigger stage

    The Clippers, a franchise that never got its act together for a legitimate title run, appear on the verge of taking the next step to greatness.

  • Vegas opens Stanley Cup semifinal with 4-1 win over Montreal

    The Montreal Canadiens’ rich history didn’t mean much when it came to facing upstart Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night. Shea Theodore had a goal and an assist, Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves and the Golden Knights beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 in the first game of the Stanley Cup semifinal. Vegas’ fifth-straight victory in the playoffs ended Montreal’s postseason win streak at seven.

  • Father, son plead guilty to helping Ghosn flee Japan

    An American father and son pleaded guilty in Tokyo on Monday (June 14), to charges that they illegally helped former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn flee Japan more than a year ago. U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son Peter, could now face up to three years in prison. Buses believed to be carrying the two were seen arriving in court on Monday. Prosecutors accuse them of helping Ghosn escape Japan in a box aboard a private jet to Lebanon in December 2019. The pair allegedly received 1.3 million for their services.In March, they were extradited to Japan from the United States.That's after a months-long battle to prevent that by their American lawyers. Those lawyers argued that the two could face relentless interrogations and torture. Suspects in Japan are interrogated without their lawyers present, and are often denied bail before trial.Japan's conviction rate is 99%.Taylor and his son are now being held at the same jail in Tokyo, where Ghosn was previously detained. At the time of Ghosn's escape, he was awaiting trial on charges that he understated his compensation in Nissan's financial statements by USD$85 million, over the course of a decade. He was also accused of enriching himself at his employer's expense through payments to car dealerships. Ghosn has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. He remains a fugitive in his childhood home in Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan.

  • Gone Girl actress Lisa Banes dies aged 65 following accident

    The movie and TV star died after being involved in a scooter collision 10 days ago in New York.

  • Myanmar prosecutors present sedition charge against Suu Kyi

    Prosecutors in the trial of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi presented arguments on Tuesday that she incited public disorder and flouted coronavirus restrictions, part of a package of charges the ruling military junta is seen as using to discredit her and consolidate its control. Suu Kyi and other members of her government and party were arrested by the military after its Feb. 1 coup, and criminal charges were brought against some of the top figures on a litany of charges that their supporters and independent observers say are bogus. Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy party had been due to start a second five-year term in office after winning a landslide victory in a general election last November.

  • Man killed in Cayce shooting identified by the Lexington County coroner

    Law enforcement officers responded to a 911 call about an unconscious man in a car.

  • ‘The fight absolutely continues’: Reality Winner out of prison on supervised release as family seeks Biden pardon

    Former intelligence specialist Reality Winner has been released from federal prison into supervised custody as she completes a five-year sentence after pleading guilty to leaking top-secret materials about Russian hacking attempts against US elections systems, according to her attorney. “Her release is not a product of the pardon or compassionate release process, but rather the time earned from exemplary behavior while incarcerated,” Ms Allen said. Ms Winner’s family has pressed for a full pardon from President Joe Biden, arguing that “Reality has served a lot of time and gone through quite a bit of trauma to fight for essentially one man’s feelings about his election’s validity,” Ms Allen told The Independent.

  • Biden's domestic terror strategy to target racially motivated and anti-government extremists

    One area in which experts have long called for change — a specific statute under which to charge domestic terrorists — won’t be addressed by the administration’s plans

  • Clippers even series with Game 4 win, punctuated by Kawhi Leonard's dunk

    Kawhi Leonard's dunk heard round the NBA during the second quarter of Game 4 embodied the Clippers' win Monday that evened the best-of-seven series.

  • Gains for some tech giants nudge S&P to another record high

    Technology companies helped lift stocks higher on Wall Street, nudging the S&P 500 to its third straight all-time high, even as other parts of the market faltered. The S&P 500 had been down 0.3% earlier amid another bout of choppy trading as Wall Street awaits the latest take from the Federal Reserve on inflation. Investors are trying to gauge the strength of the economic recovery and whether emerging signs of inflation will be transitory, as the central bank believes.

  • A South African Woman Claims She Gave Birth to a Record 10 Babies. Their ‘Dad’ Thinks It’s a Hoax.

    Sean Gallup/GettyLast week, a woman in South Africa claimed to have broken a world record by giving birth to a stunning 10 babies at once. Now, the alleged father and his family doubt they even exist.Tebogo Tsotetsi, the boyfriend of mother Gosiame Sithole, released a statement Tuesday saying that, due to his inability to reach Sithole and verify her claims, he believes she didn’t give birth to 10 babies.“The current uncertainties and public discourse about the decuplets is of major concern to t

  • New York lifts 'virtually all' COVID-19 restrictions effective immediately, Gov. Cuomo announces

    Greeted by a raucous crowd at One World Trade Center, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reflected on the heydays of his pandemic briefings.

  • Pink Floyd's Roger Waters says 'f--- you' to Zuckerberg, turns down Facebook's 'huge' offer

    Pink Floyd's Roger Waters says 'f--- you' to Zuckerberg, turns down Facebook's 'huge' offer