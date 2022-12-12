Semenza sentencing is delayed

Dec. 12—A hearing scheduled before U.S. District Judge Malachy E. Mannion for the sentencing of a former Old Forge borough official who pleaded guilty to bribery was postponed Monday morning, the judge's chambers confirmed.

A new date for Robert Semenza is not yet set. His attorney, Jason Mattioli, declined to comment. The reason for the delay could not be confirmed.

Semenza, 48, resigned as president of the borough's council in May 2021 when he agreed to plead guilty to bribery. Semenza acknowledged he took money from scrap yard owner Walter Stocki Jr., who was embroiled in costly litigation with the borough.

Semenza agreed to cooperate and assisted the FBI as it investigated James J. Peperno Jr., who also took money from Stocki and passed some to Semenza.

Semenza testified against Peperno, 58, during a nine-day trial in September. A jury found Peperno guilty of bribery and related offenses. He awaits sentencing as well.

Sentencing guidelines call for a penalty of 30 to 37 months behind bars for Semenza. Mattioli requested Mannion impose a sentence roughly half of that length, citing his cooperation with the government and the efforts Semenza has made to rehabilitate himself.

