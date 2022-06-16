The semi-annual New Balance sale is still going on, and you can now save an extra 10%

Save an extra 10% site-wide on New Balance's semi-annual sale

New Balance's semi-annual sale just got even better—the brand is now offering an additional 10% off site wide, plus free shipping with promo code JUN10, now through June 24.

New Balance makes what our testers referred to as, "the holy grail of walking shoes," a.k.a. the 993 sneakers ($184.99). While they're still at full price, lucky for this week's shoppers, the similar men's 996 shoes are on sale for $72 with code JUN10.

For the ladies among us, New Balance has plenty of shoes on sale, plus workout clothing like this cute-yet-functional sports bra (from $19.79 with code JUN10).

The best deals from the New Balance semi-annual sale

