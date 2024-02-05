Semi-automatic handgun, fentanyl found in vehicle in Santa Rosa

(KRON) – A semi-automatic handgun with two loaded magazines, suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl were found in a vehicle, the Santa Rosa Police Department said.

At 11 p.m. on Jan. 29, a Santa Rosa patrol officer contacted a subject who was seated in his vehicle in a 7-Eleven parking lot in the 2600 block of Santa Rosa Avenue.

Two suspects arrested for alcohol theft at Nugget’s Market in Tiburon

The subject was identified as 36-year-old Jonathan Acevedo. According to the police investigation, the Acevedo had three warrants out of Sonoma County for failure to appear in court.

Police said they located a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun with two loaded magazines while contacting Acevedo. The officers said they also found suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl in Acevedo’s vehicle.

Acevedo was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail for a felon possessing a firearm, possessing a controlled substance, possessing a narcotic-controlled substance, and possessing controlled substance paraphernalia.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.