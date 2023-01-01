Semi-automatic rifle allegedly fired in celebration seized at Merced home, police say

A semi-automatic gun was recovered from a home in Merced after it was allegedly fired in celebration of the new year, according to police.

Officers responded about 12:13 a.m. Sunday to the 900 block of West 12th Street for a report of a person standing in front of a residence shooting a firearm, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Police said an officer heard the gunshots as he approached and that the shots were fired into the air while celebrating the new year. Officers found 41 casings on the ground near the driveway, according to the release.

Authorities said a family member cooperated with the officers and turned over a weapon believed to be the one that was fired.

Officers seized what police described as an AR-style semi-automatic rifle, but no suspect has been identified, according to the release.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Officer Zazueta at 209-388-6912 or zazuetat@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips also can be reported through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.