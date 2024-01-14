Semi carrying cars caught fire overnight on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County

A car carrier caught fire overnight on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The fire happened in Mount Pleasant, Westmoreland County, around 2:30 a.m.

911 officials tell Channel 11 that the tractor-trailer was damaged by the flames. So were some of the cars it was carrying.

A photo shared by the Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department shows some of the cars were destroyed in the fire.

