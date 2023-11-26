Semi causes ‘hazmat incident’ in Othello after spilling 10,200 gallons of fuel

A semi flipped on State Route 17 north of Othello on Sunday, spilling 10,200 gallons of fuel onto the roadway.

Officials say the truck crashed while driving too fast in the fog.

The EPA has since been notified of the “Hazmat Collision,” according to Washington State Patrol.

No serious injuries have been reported.

A detour is being set up but officials say to expect an extended closure for cleanup.

Believe to have 10200 Gallons of fuel spilling. EPA has been notified as well as local residence. pic.twitter.com/SsVslJ3w6a — District 6 PIO (@wspd6pio) November 26, 2023