Semi crash causes 10-vehicle pileup near Mountain Home and long waits on interstate

A 10-vehicle pileup just west of Mountain Home in Elmore County sent two people to the hospital and caused many more to be stuck in traffic for hours on Sunday.

A 36-year-old man from Auburn, Washington, was driving west on Interstate 84 in a semi pulling a commercial trailer when he “failed to stop in time for slowed traffic” while approaching a construction zone, according to Idaho State Police.

The semi struck nine other vehicles at about 2:12 p.m. near mile post 78, a police news release said.

Police said first responders transported a 56-year-old woman from Pingree and a 74-year-old man from Boise in an ambulance to a local hospital.

The drivers of the other struck vehicles included three people from Boise, two from Meridian, one from Nampa and one from Washington, D.C., according to police.

Police have not released the names of those involved.

The interstate’s lanes were blocked for more than four hours after the collision as responders treated people and cleared the area.

Idaho State Police said officers were continuing to investigate the incident.