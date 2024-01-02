Semi crash impacting traffic in Montgomery County

Deputies are responding to a crash involving a semi-truck in Harrison Township.

Webster Street between Wagner Ford and Keenan in Harrison Township is currently closed due to the crash, according to a social media post from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

>> 7 killed in Ohio crashes over New Year’s holiday, decreasing from previous year

The sheriff’s office said the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

Webster Street between Wagner Ford and Keenan in Harrison Township is currently closed due to an accident involving a... Posted by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Dayton Ohio on Tuesday, January 2, 2024



