Semi driver dies after flying off overpass, crushing car below, New York police say

An out-of-control tractor trailer fell off an overpass in New York on Wednesday, Jan. 18, killing one and injuring another, police said.

The incident occurred at about 10 am in Harrison, a western suburb of New York City, according to a statement from New York State Police.

The tractor trailer was driving on an exit ramp on the Cross Westchester Expressway when the “driver lost control and flipped over the guiderail,” falling onto the interstate below, police said.

The semi landed on a van, injuring its driver, who was later extracted by firefighters and sent to a hospital, according to the Journal News-Lohud.

The driver of the big rig, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Some of the lanes near the scene are closed and the investigation remains ongoing, police said.

It’s possible the driver experienced a medical emergency around the time of the crash, but it will be several weeks before investigators determine anything conclusive, according to CBS News.

A spokesperson for the New York State Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

