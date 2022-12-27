Semi driver facing multiple counts of vehicular homicide after deadly Shelby Co. crash

The driver of a semi-trailer involved in a crash on Christmas Eve that killed four people is now facing vehicular homicide charges.

On the morning of Dec. 24, Ohio State Highway patrol was called to an accident involving three vehicles on I-75 in Franklin Township.

An investigation by troopers found that a Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer operated by Dayren Rocubert, 29, was traveling north on I-75 when the trailer traveled off the left side of the roadway and into the median.

The trailer continued through the cable median barrier into the southbound lanes of I-75, striking a GMC Terrain and Ford F-150 that were heading northbound.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 4 dead after three-vehicle crash on I-75 SB

All four occupants of the two cars died from their injuries. Rocubert sustained minor injuries.

Rocubert was booked into Shelby County Jail and is facing five charges of vehicular homicide, according to court records.

Court records indicate that of the four people killed in the crash, one victim was pregnant.

Rocubert was set for arraignment Tuesday morning and is currently in custody of the Shelby Couty Jail.

His bond is set at $125,000.

We will update this story once we learn his plea or receive any additional information.











