Semi driver killed in two-vehicle crash Wednesday on Ohio 79 in Mary Ann Township

MARY ANN TOWNSHIP − A 75-year old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Ohio 79, northeast of Newark.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol's Granville Post said the man killed was driving a semi on the two-lane road, when it collided with another vehicle at 2:13 p.m.

It is not known how many passengers were in the other vehicle, or the extent of their possible injuries.

The Advocate will update with additional information Thursday morning.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Semi driver killed in crash on Ohio 79 in Mary Ann Township