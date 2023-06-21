Semi driver sentenced in Clark County crash on I-70 that left Sinclair student dead

The driver of a semi involved in a crash on I-70 in Clark County last November that left a Sinclair Community College student dead was sentenced Wednesday to probation and fined.

Orce Spasovski, 52, of Beverly Shores, Indiana, pleaded in Clark County Municipal Court no contest to charges of vehicular homicide and speed for conditions.

Judge Valeria Wilt sentenced the truck driver to a suspended 90 days in jail and ordered him to serve one year on probation. She fined him $750 and dismissed the second charge. Spasovski cannot be involved in any similar offenses for the year or else he’ll be sent to jail, under the terms of the probation.

Elvis Kikuba, the Sinclair student killed in the accident, was represented in court by his family. Kikuba was merging onto the interstate and was headed for the middle lane to avoid a lane closure when his car was hit by the semitrailer. The collision pushed the car into a guardrail and into a second semi.

Musa Kimuli, who was in the car with Kikuba, survived.

Wednesday, he told News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson he lost consciousness a few times that day but remembers that he asked medics at the scene whether he would live. He had no idea Kikuba had been killed.

Kimuli said that at the hospital, he told nurses he was Kikuba’s guardian while the student was away from his family in Uganda.

A member of Kikuba’s family stood to address the court at the invitation of Judge Wilt, but was too emotional to finish.

Every member of Kikuba’s family told News Center 7 that in order to move on, they chose to forgive Spasovski.











