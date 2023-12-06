Semi driver 'under the influence' crashes rig near Ottoville

Dec. 5—OTTOVILLE — An Illinois truck driver is likely facing charges of driving while intoxicated following a single-vehicle accident Monday afternoon in Putnam County.

According to a spokesman from the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Daniel Roush, 68, was under the influence of alcohol when his semi veered off of U.S. 224 in Jackson Township near Ottoville at approximately 3 p.m. Monday.

The semi struck a utility pole, rupturing its gas tank and spilling about 100 gallons of diesel fuel at the accident scene, according to the Putnam County Office of Public Safety's Facebook page.

Roush was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.