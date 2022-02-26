Semi flies off interstate, crashes onto New Orleans street below. See the aftermath

A massive tractor-trailer crumpled into the pavement of a New Orleans road after crashing into a guardrail on Interstate 10 and plunging off the overpass, video shows.

Bianca Williams updated thefootage of the truck, telling viewers she had just missed the incident and hoped everyone was OK.

The crash happened around 3:38 a.m. Feb. 25 near exit 234 on I-10. police told WDSU. The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries, but there were no fatalities, according to WDSU.

Police did not disclose the extent of the truck driver’s injuries or his identity, WWL reported.

In Williams’ video, the broken guardrail dangles above the overpass while cars gather around the crashed truck with their hazard lights on.

“Initial reports show the driver of a truck hit the guard rail and veered off the interstate,” the New Orleans Police Department told BRPROUD. The crash is considered “a hit-and-run vehicle crash with injury,” according to BRPROUD.

The accident is still under investigation, police told WWL, and anyone with information is asked to contact the NOPD at (504) 821-2222, call Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111, or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

